Here’s the Halloween Movie the Kids in Idaho Are Watching

Actually, I'll probably watch this one too.

Halloween weekend is upon us. Many of us will be partaking in our favorite traditions both indoors and outdoors. I'm sure one of the big events will be the spooky movie marathon. People will be piling onto the couch to watch scary movie after scary movie.

Except me.

I'll be honest with you, scary movies are not my thing. I enjoy some thrill and action, but anything gory or frightening will give me nightmares for days. So don't mind me, but I will be enjoying the movies that are made for kids. Give me all of the Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, Hocus Pocus, and more.

Are you with me?

We discovered up a map of the Most Popular Kid-Friendly Scary Movie in Each State, published by MentalFloss. They included movies like Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline, Halloween Town, and more, in addition to the movies I mentioned above. There are a lot of great movies on this map however, which movie is most popular in our state?

Idaho's top kid-friendly Halloween movies is Coco.

I haven't actually seen this one, but it looks visually stunning. Also, I can pretty much say with total confidence, this is not a scary movie. Did you enjoy it? Is it one of your favorites? It seems strange that this one beat out Hocus Pocus, which I believe has surged in popularity again recently, especially since there is a sequel coming our way next year.

Oddly enough, we are the only state that loves this movie.

