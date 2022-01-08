The first time I ever saw hockey ever, I almost had a heart attack. It was in Tucson Arizona. My friend Lindsay's mom worked in the box office for the hockey stadium and we were able to get front row seats, right up next to the glass. Keep in mind I had never seen a real pro hockey team ever, not on tv and not live. The closest thing was watching Disney's The Mighty Ducks as a kid. Now I was as close as you can get and my 19 year old self was not ready for what was about to take place.

Lindsay and I were mostly watching the game but also chatting as teenage girls do. At one point she was saying something and I was facing her when BOOM!!! Two apposing team members slammed up against the glass. It was like a gunshot, and the whole glass that we were right up against shook and rattled. We both screamed. I will never forget it.

Fast forward about 5 years and I moved to Anchorage Alaska and watched the Aces play quite a few times. In Portland I watched one Winterhawks game with Titus and my man Kris. It has been years since I saw a live hockey game and felt the rush of the ice brawls and heard the intense hockey crowds, until tonight.

Idaho Stealheads, photo by Nikki West

I must say Boise you sure know how to get down. The Idaho Stealheads are a lot of fun to watch. There was even a pretty impressive fight that went on early in the game between Idaho Stealheads player number 20 Kyle Marino and Utah Grizzlies player number 7 Austin Crossley. Check out the video I took, I started recording when I saw them both throw their gloves down.



Idaho Stealheads ended up winning 6 to 3. If you have not been I highly recommend it. There were kids, families, couples, and everyone in-between. GO STEALHEADS.

Stealheads Hockey, Nikki West

History of Boise Sports Arena and Concert Venue Names