Idaho Steelheads Make the Big Announcement: Tickets on Sale Tomorrow!

Excitement is in the air as the Idaho Steelheads gear up for another action-packed season following a historic year that saw 34 home game sellouts. Hockey fans throughout the Treasure Valley have been eagerly waiting for the season to start again, and the countdown has officially started, as we're just hours away from the tickets going on sale.

Single game tickets for the upcoming games go on sale tomorrow, October 4th, at 11:00am.

Here's where you can grab your tickets!

Just watch this video they posted today and tell us you don't get excited to see their games!

The Steelheads have been a source of pride for the city and a hot ticket in town. With such a high demand for tickets, fans are advised not to wait because these tickets will undoubtedly sell out.

Last season was nothing short of remarkable for the Steelheads, and they are gearing up for another exhilarating run towards the Kelly Cup. With a stacked roster of players and a passionate fan base, the team is destined for greatness once again.

Here's a picture of them getting the ice ready last night.

Idaho Steelheads on Facebook Idaho Steelheads on Facebook loading...

Home games are at the Idaho Central Arena, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just looking for a thrilling night out with family and friends, the Idaho Steelheads offer an unforgettable experience every single time. So, set your alarms and be ready to secure your seats tomorrow at 11:00am.

11 Things You Should Absolutely Never Do At an Idaho Steelheads Game Things that are a no-no to do when you go to cheer on the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho's Favorite But Aren't Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

8 Fun Things to Do with Your Dogs in Idaho This Fall Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

It's Time to Get Spooky At These 4 Boise Area Fall Attractions Corn maze? Check. Haunted house? Check. Bonfires? Check. Here's when your favorite fall attractions open in 2022! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart