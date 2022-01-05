Top 20 “Must See” Boise Places to Visit

What a wonderful city we live in with opportunities for fantastic community events like the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, celebrating 30 years this year. Check out the photos of the amazing flight and experience below and make sure you scroll to the end to see our epic BSU landing. We landed, deflated and packed up the balloon right in front of the administration building at Boise State University. We had a group of collage students stop and take photos and videos. I will never forget this monumental day. Thank you Boise for being so amazing.