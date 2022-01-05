Top 20 “Must See” Boise Places to Visit
The Treasure Valley and Boise area is such a fantastic place to explore. Interestingly enough sometimes when you grow up somewhere you don't visit the classic 'visit' spots. Some of these you probably could knock out on class field trips but after that how many of these places have you been to?
10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho
Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide.
Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise
The mission of the Aquarium of Boise boasts over 10,000 square feet with 35,000 gallons of saltwater and over 250 different species of animals and marine life spanning over 38 exhibits. Open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm; Sunday from 12 – 5pm. We had an amazing time.
The Secrets and Dark Past of The Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is well known and often named the most haunted spot in the gem state. After the second riots broke out and a massively destructive fire in the kitchen and dining area in 1973 the prison closed after housing some of the most dangerous criminals in the world for over 100 years.
Hot Air Balloon Ride Over Boise with BSU Landing
What a wonderful city we live in with opportunities for fantastic community events like the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, celebrating 30 years this year. Check out the photos of the amazing flight and experience below and make sure you scroll to the end to see our epic BSU landing. We landed, deflated and packed up the balloon right in front of the administration building at Boise State University. We had a group of collage students stop and take photos and videos. I will never forget this monumental day. Thank you Boise for being so amazing.
Bogus Basin Activities and Attractions
Bogus Basin is the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and only 16 miles away from Boise. While well known for skiing, the mountain also has a selection of activities and attractions for all ages.
10 Things to Do in Boise on Your Day Off
Weekend? Holiday? or maybe you just need to play hooky from work and do something fun, I get it. Check out these 10 things to do around Boise with your day off.
Julia Davis Rose Garden Stunning Roses in Bloom
The Julia Davis Park Rose Garden has been around for almost 90 years and holds thousands of stunning, vibrant and fragrant roses of all kinds. Check out these stunning photos and the Rose variations.
100 Artistic Murals Show Why Freak Alley In Boise is on Idaho's Bucket List
Freak Alley is great for a self-reset stroll, date night, or a glimpse into Boise's personality. This is over 100 pieces of creativity that live down the streets of Freak Alley.
Inside Vertical View, The Massive Climbing Gym off I-84 in Meridian
Even though most people don't stop to check this place out, you really should. It is very impressive and fantastic for kids, teens and adults.
Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise
Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.