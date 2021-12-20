Who doesn't love free? Free food, free things, free experiences. Free is awesome. You know what else is awesome, Idaho and Boise. There are quite a few amazing and free things to experience here in Boise and the Treasure Valley.

According to Love Exploring, a website that focuses on travel, sights, and incredible things to check out, Freak Ally is the best free attraction in the gem state. "If you're after something a little offbeat, Freak Alley Gallery in Idaho's capital could be just the place. It touts itself as the largest mural gallery in the Northwest, and there is free, year-round public access to the colorful open-air displays down this alleyway. The space transforms each year, and works have ranged from eye-popping murals dedicated to cult TV series to portraits and animal paintings."

Scroll to check out the murals currently featured at Freak Ally and scroll below them to see other top 10 FREE things to do and see in Boise and the Treasure Valley. If you have family coming in town for the holidays but don't want to spend a bunch showing them around, these are perfect destinations to explore.

100 Artistic Murals Show Why Freak Alley In Boise is on Idaho's Bucket List Freak Alley is great for a self-reset stroll, date night, or a glimpse into Boise's personality. This is over 100 pieces of creativity that live down the streets of Freak Alley.

10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide.