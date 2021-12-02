The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Now An Airbnb

Kitschy pop culture Airbnb rentals are all the rage these days. In recent months, the house from Scream, Daniel La Russo’s Cobra Kai mansion, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home, and even the last Blockbuster Video have all popped up on Airbnb, because really who wouldn’t love sleeping amongst the stained carpets and endless copies of Mercury Rising on VHS?

To this strange list we can now add a far more enticing destination: The McCallister home from Home Alone, which is going to be available for one overnight stay on December 12. The price: Just $25.

You can read the whole listing here. It was “written” by “Buzz” (Macaulay Culkin’s character’s obnoxious older brother). The house that was used in the 1990 holiday classic is located on Lincoln Ave in Winnetka, Illinois, and if you get to rent the house, you’ll have to arrange your own travel to the Chicago area. (Worse comes to worse, you could hitch a ride with a traveling polka band.)

All of your Home Alone cosplay fantasies will be indulged. You can eat junk food, order pizza, watch old movies (you filthy animals), and take a shower and then slap painful aftershave on your face. Hopefully there are no Wet Bandits involved, though; no one wants to get robbed at an Airbnb.

Here are a few more images of the house from the listing, which will definitely look familiar to Home Alone fans.

The Home Alone house Airbnb will be available to rent on December 7. The latest Home Alone sequel, Home Sweet Home Alone, is now streaming on Disney+.

