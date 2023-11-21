How Boise State Is Helping Kellen Moore Achieve His Dream Job

The speculation continues concerning who will be the next Boise State head football coach. The SEC writers, some of the best in the nation, fuel speculation that former coach Bryan Harsin is returning to the Broncos. Others list a variety of coaches, from Tom Harmon to Boise great Kellen Moore.

Football, like any other business, is all about supply and demand. The current offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers is very popular. The team is again underachieving due to a lackluster performance from the defense. The head coach is a defensive coach who could lose his job.

Check Out Kellen Moore's Path From Boise State To Los Angeles Take a look at his path to the Los Angeles Chargers. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

If Coach Brandon Staley gets the boot, the Chargers must look at Kellen Moore to finish the season. If Coach Moore hires a better defensive coordinator and the team ends strong, he becomes the new head coach.

What a tremendous turn of events that would be considering that the Dallas Cowboys fired Kellen Moore, who could become the coach of the Chargers in less than a year. How does Boise State's coaching search influence a decision by the Chargers? If the Broncos make a legitimate offer backed by HUGE money allowing Coach Moore to assemble a dream staff, then the timetable on Bradon Staley could be accelerated.

Will it be the Chargers or the Broncos? The challenge of landing Kellen Moore would be that significant Power 5 teams will aim to poach the coach and his staff once his team succeeds. Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin faced those challenges every year. That was the price they paid for being successful, and let's hope the next coach of Boise State will bring back that success.

Let's take a look at the list of contenders vying to become the next coach at Boise State.

Boise State's Potential Coaching Hires Here's a look at some names that you can expect to fly around as the next hire for Boise State's football program. The last name is a clear favorite... Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM