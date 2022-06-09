How You Can Help Boise Pride After Harrison Boulevard Destruction

For the second year in a row, pride flags that were flying on Harrison Boulevard in Boise were stolen and damaged--drawing a large public outcry to end this petty divisiveness.

We first learned of this news as it was happening from members of Boise Pride Festival's Board of Directors:

As the story developed today, the noise only got louder: who is doing this, why is it happening and...did they really think that the city wouldn't come together to restore these flags--in FULL FORCE?

In a statement released by Boise City Council, the sentiment was shared:

The theft of the pride flags along Harrison Boulevard over the last several days is unacceptable, it has no place in our city. Our LGBTQIA+ neighbors are valuable community members, and because their community has historically been marginalized, now we work to ensure that our neighbors are celebrated. We work to build a city that's inclusive and open to all people no matter their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity, and we support the efforts of our neighborhood associations and nonprofits as they celebrate that diversity.

A statement by Boise Police says that an investigation is underway and home surveillance is being collected by the department from all of the homes that have such cameras in place. Over 30 flags were damaged or stolen.

So what can the public do to help? We have learned this evening that Boise Pride has received an anonymous donation set to cover the cost of replacing ALL of the flags.

Can you still donate to the cause? Absolutely.

Boise Pride's organization does more than throw an annual festival-- they provide year-long resources and opportunities for members of the LGBTQIA community here in the Treasure Valley. By the way, all of your donations are tax-deductible.

To donate, click HERE.

Have any information on the Harrison Boulevard crimes? Contact your local police agency or the Boise Police LGBTQ+ Liason, Dan Lister at: dlister@cityofboise.org

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?