Idaho Albertsons Locations Recall Bacon, Deli Products
If you were to ask a group of Idahoans about some of the best Idaho-based companies, odds are most would say that Albertsons Companies would be one of the most popular answers. We LOVE Albertsons and we're thankful that this weeks news is a cautionary, preemptive move to protect their customers.
If you've purchased products at Albertsons with bacon-topping, you're going to want to be cautious. Heads up, bacon lovers!
So what's up with the Albertsons recall? Alongside their supplier, Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., there were seven ReadyMeals and deli products containing a bacon topping that have been recalled for possible metal contamination.
According to the official USDA release, these were the specific products:
- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
- 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”
The above list may mean absolutely nothing to you-- because you probably aren't buying these packages but rather, they're products that Albertsons locations have used on popular, pre-made "Ready Meals" sold in and around the deli.
The recall covers all Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky locations in:
- Colorado
- Idaho
- Montana
- Nevada
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Utah
- Wyoming
Did you pick up a product with bacon topping? Play it safe and toss it out or return to Albertsons for a full refund!
