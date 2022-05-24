We are living in the Chicken Sandwich Era. Over the past five years, chicken sandwiches have soared in popularity. At this point we've all waited in a long line for one in the drive-thru. Always worth the wait. Even though we all can agree on our love for chicken sandwiches, many people argue over who has the best chicken sandwich? Chick Fil A loyalists claim it to be the original, the one that started it all. Popeyes really opened our eyes to what a chicken sandwich can be. Crunchy, toasty, and open on Sunday. Then you have those who swear by Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Some still say it's the Original Chicken Sandwich from Burger King. Oh, or McDonald's.

This morning, on Live With Cort And Ryan on Boise's Mix 106 we debated this and nobody could agree. Safe to say nobody does it wrong. Chicken sandwiches are like golf: even when it's bad, it's still enjoyable. We put a poll up on Facebook and now there are many more in town that I have to try. It goes beyond fast food, friends! Who do you think has the best chicken sandwich in Boise? Let me know on Twitter @CortFreeman

