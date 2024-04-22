Most Americans think that the home of delicious fried chicken is in the American South; states like Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Georgia are at the top of most chicken lovers' minds. On the other hand, Idaho's most famous culinary delights are potatoes and sometimes steaks, resulting from the state's award-winning cattle industry.

However, the perception you can't get a great piece of fried chicken in Idaho is slowly going the way of the dinosaur. While much of the recent hype surrounding food has centered on the state's First In-N-Out Burger franchise, chicken restaurants are sprouting up all around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State.

(Editor's Note: We hope to continue to lobby for Bojangles and Zaxby's restaurants in Idaho.) From the crispy and flavorful Idaho Spud Chicken at Dave's Hot Chicken to the spicy and succulent Cluck's Hot Chicken, Idaho is proving that it can hold its own in the fried chicken game.

Multiple published reports say another famous chicken restaurant will open up in Idaho.

It's not just a passing fad. The love for fried chicken in Idaho is growing stronger by the day. Dave's Hot Chicken, Cluck's Hot Chicken, Slim Chickens, and Guthrie's have quickly become go-to spots for fried chicken lovers in the Gem State, adding to the dynamic food scene.

Exciting news for fried chicken lovers in Idaho! Raising Canes, a renowned chicken restaurant, is mulling over the idea of setting up its newest location in Meridian, particularly the Village at Meridian. This potential addition to the state's fried chicken offerings is a testament to the growing popularity of the dish in Idaho.

