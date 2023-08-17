In 3 Days, Idaho’s Most Popular Chicken Restaurant is in Meridian

Idaho is known as the potato capital of America. Most folks believe that Idahoans live on steak and plenty of Idaho Potatoes. Several years ago, the community welcomed Chick Fila to Boise and Meridian. Soon the Southern-based franchise opened up two more locations in Boise and Nampa.

In the last few years, the Treasure Valley's appetite for chicken has grown as more and more fried chicken restaurants have opened up in Boise and Meridian. However, the Gem State was not prepared for the opening of Slim Chickens in Meridian.

Check Out Meridian's Favorite Chicken Restaurant Amazing Southern food rocks the West!

The restaurant has only been open for three days, and on our visit today, we noticed the lines never stopped as the servers did their best to keep up with local demand. When you walk into Slim Pickens, you place your order at the counter and then find a seat. A server will bring out your food, and the food is delicious.

If you've ever lived in the South or are a fan of Southern food, Slim Pickens delivers with their thinly coated fried chicken tenders. The menu features fried or grilled chicken and Southern Favorites such as fried okra, fried mushrooms, and who can resist fried pickles?

The interior design is cozy, with televisions tuned to sports channels to entertain you while you eat. The Meridian location features a drive. However, that choice was also popular during our visit today around 1 pm.

What Is Slim Chickens?

The chain was opened by high school friends Greg Smart and Tom Gordon in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The duo began testing their food out of their homes eventually opening up one location and they continue to build more stores today. One worker told us that the chain wants to open 20 stores in Idaho and Oregon in the next few years.

The placement of Slim Pickens reinforces the continued growth of the West Ada Ten Mile Chinden Road Area. Folks can now enjoy shopping at Costco, Walmart, Fred Meyer, Burger King, and several other stores. It wasn't long ago that the area consisted of nothing but farmland.

