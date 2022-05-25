This Popular Idaho Ski Resort is Opening for Memorial Day Weekend
There are 443 skiing areas residing in the United States.
And due to some late-season snowfall this spring, eight of them are reopening this upcoming Memorial Day weekend for some spring skiing!
As you can imagine, Idahoans and our nearby neighbors are rejoicing that one of them is actually located right here in the Gem State!
Silver Mountain Resort is located in Kellogg, Idaho, which is about 7 and a half hours north of Boise.
They will be open for skiing and snowboarding Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30.
Their operating hours are 8:00 am - 2:30 pm.
The other mountain resorts that will also be open are:
- Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
- Crystal Mountain, Washington
- Mammoth Mountain, California
- Palisades Tahoe, California
- Mt. Bachelor, Oregon
- Timberline, Oregon
- Killington, Vermont
What else is there to do in Kellogg, Idaho?
If you’re wanting to make a whole weekend of it, there is so much to do at the Silver Mountain Resort.
Continue reading below to find out what activities there are available!
This Popular Idaho Ski Resort is Opening for Memorial Day Weekend
What about in the surrounding areas?
There’s numerous museums located in the valley, state parks, incredible biking trails, golf courses and more.
This town is also located relatively close to Coeur d’Alene, which has a wonderful collection of hiking trails, local shops, incredible restaurants and waterfront views.
Plus, Silverwood Theme Park is also right around the corner!
Simply put, if you’re looking for an adventure this Memorial Day weekend, Northern Idaho is clearly the place for you.