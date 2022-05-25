There are 443 skiing areas residing in the United States.

And due to some late-season snowfall this spring, eight of them are reopening this upcoming Memorial Day weekend for some spring skiing!

As you can imagine, Idahoans and our nearby neighbors are rejoicing that one of them is actually located right here in the Gem State!

Silver Mountain Resort is located in Kellogg, Idaho, which is about 7 and a half hours north of Boise.

They will be open for skiing and snowboarding Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30.

Their operating hours are 8:00 am - 2:30 pm.

The other mountain resorts that will also be open are:

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

Crystal Mountain, Washington

Mammoth Mountain, California

Palisades Tahoe, California

Mt. Bachelor, Oregon

Timberline, Oregon

Killington, Vermont

What else is there to do in Kellogg, Idaho?

If you’re wanting to make a whole weekend of it, there is so much to do at the Silver Mountain Resort.

Continue reading below to find out what activities there are available!

This Popular Idaho Ski Resort is Opening for Memorial Day Weekend Who doesn't love bluebird skiing on a beautiful spring day?!

What about in the surrounding areas?

There’s numerous museums located in the valley, state parks, incredible biking trails, golf courses and more.

This town is also located relatively close to Coeur d’Alene, which has a wonderful collection of hiking trails, local shops, incredible restaurants and waterfront views.

Plus, Silverwood Theme Park is also right around the corner!

Simply put, if you’re looking for an adventure this Memorial Day weekend, Northern Idaho is clearly the place for you.

Boise Summer Fun Guide: Opening Dates for Roaring Springs, Public Pools and More Summer in Boise gets HOT! Here's where and WHEN you can look forward to cooling off this summer!

This Old Idaho Waterpark Looks Like a Dystopian Future When Boise's Wild Waters waterpark closed to make way for the Flying Y, the abandoned park didn't sit there very long. The one in Coeur d'Alene? That's a different story. It closed for "renovations" in 2009 but never reopened. It sat there decaying until it was finally demolished in 2018. YouTuber "adamthewoo" explored the park and shot video of it in 2016. These are some of the best images from that video!

Do You Remember When Boise Had An Adorable Amusement Park? Once upon a time, Boise was home to a small amusement park called the Boise Fun Spot. Some generous contributors in the "Boise & the Treasure Valley History" All of Idaho's History group gave us permission to share their family photos of the park! You can learn more about its history HERE.