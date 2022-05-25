No Pool? No problem! How to Rent the Most Refreshing Private Pools in Boise

What happens when the hottest day of the year happens just before public pools open in the Treasure Valley? You look for other ways to hang out poolside!

The City of Boise’s pools open on Friday, May 27. Nampa’s open on Saturday, May 28. We’re excited for pool season to begin, it’s just happening after the Treasure Valley’s first 90º+ day of the summer.

Swimply Swimply loading...

Luckily, there’s a plan B! There’s an easy way to enjoy a private, backyard pool without having to install one yourself. There’s a website called Swimply, that’s basically Airbnb for pools. Local hosts list their pools for an hourly rate, upload pictures of their oasis and layout some reasonable ground rules for guests. Once you book your swim, your host will contact you with the final details regarding how to get onto the property and into the swim area.

Get our free mobile app

Swimply’s been around for four years, but it didn’t really catch any traction in the Treasure Valley until last summer. Right now, there are seven hosts offering their pools through the rental site. An eighth host is starting their season in June.

If you're a homeowner that's got a pool on the property and you'd like to make a little extra cash by renting out your pool when you're not using it, click HERE to see how you can become a host! (Swimply does, like Airbnb, does take a commission fee.)

As for those seven pools that are available for rental right now? Here's what they look like!

Boise Area Pools for Rent on Swimply Have you heard of Swimply? It's basically Airbnb for pools! Here are seven hosts in the Treasure Valley inviting you over for a day of swimming!

KEEP READING: 12 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat Looking for a fun place to take the kids once the weather warms up? Here's a comprehensive guide to splash pads in Boise and the surrounding areas!