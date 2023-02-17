Idaho and Nation Pray For Hollywood Legend Bruce Willis
It's hard to believe that Idaho was at one time America's best-kept secret. However, before Bruce Willis 'discovered' our state, Idaho was known for great camping, cheap living, Sun Valley, the final home of Ernest Hemingway, and world-class skiing at affordable prices.
Idaho and Bruce Willis have a long and treasured history. The Hollywood actor was the first to discover our great state. His movies have reportedly grossed over 5 billion dollars; however, the actor is not in good health, according to multiple reports.
The world continues to react to the shocking announcement. The Willis family should be given much credit for publicizing his condition. They hope to raise attention that will one day lead to a cure for Dementia and Alzheimer's. Millions of Americans and people worldwide suffer from those conditions that rob patients of their memories and life experiences. The strain on families is unimaginable as they watch their loved ones slowly forget who they are and their loved ones.
This report comes after a report that Willis was retiring due to an undisclosed, at the time, medical condition.
From Yahoo Entertainment: "Challenges with communication" are one of the symptoms Willis faces with FTD, which is the most common form of dementia in people under 60 — with most FTD cases occurring between the ages of 45 and 64, according to the AFTD. The disease is likely more common than statistics suggest, as it is lesser known and can take years to receive a formal diagnosis."
