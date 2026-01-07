Most Idaho kids, educators, and parents enjoyed their Christmas break. Well, perhaps the parents were a little stressed since having kids at home added to the to-do list. There are visits from one or two relatives, and most of us are excited to get the students back to the classroom.

The Idaho Legislature will begin another campaign focusing on how our politicians will spend the state’s money.

The majority of the Gem State’s General Fund goes to funding education. Yet every Idahoan continues to complain about the cost of educating Gem State kiddos, or as we like to call them, KIDOs.

Whether you’ve lived here a long time or just got off the potato truck, everyone has an opinion about our schools.

Despite what we’ve heard, there are some really great public, home, private, religious, and other schools that do an outstanding job of preparing kids for life after high school. Idaho faces a challenge with high school dropout rates that remain too high, regardless of the year.

With education in mind, we had a chance to ask the public what their misconceptions about schools in Idaho are. Let’s take a look and see if you agree with any of those listed below.

5 Totally Wrong Misconceptions About Idaho Schools! Do you agree with these wild Idaho ideas? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

25 Hilariously Ridiculous Reviews of High Schools In and Around Boise Typically, you cruise Google reviews for recommendations when for things like restaurants or where to stay on vacation but they'll accept reviews for just about anything! That includes the high schools many of us went to. Check out some of the funniest ones we found. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart