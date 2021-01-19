Idaho Governor Calls in The Guard to help with Covid Shots

The office of the governor announced today in a news release that the state will call up additional Idaho National Guard troops to aid Idahoans. The number of Guardsmen will increase to 400 by the end of the week. Their mission will be to augment further vaccine distribution.



“Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard have stepped in to meet critical needs at healthcare facilities across Idaho since the fall, and the availability of additional guardsmen to assist with vaccine distribution moving forward will help us even more in the pandemic fight,” Governor Little said.

Healthcare providers will be able to access new grants to help them get the vaccine across the Gem State. The new COVID-19 Vaccine Capacity, Safety, and Reporting Grants can be used by enrolled vaccine provider organizations to increase staffing to administer shots, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and improve vaccine access for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations.

The State of Idaho is receiving a lower share of vaccine compared to other states because the federal government is not allocating vaccine on a per capita basis. The federal government allocates doses to the state.

The State of Idaho accepts all doses as soon as they are allocated. All doses are shipped directly from the manufacturer to local public health districts and healthcare providers. However, there will always be a lag in the number of doses Idaho has received and the number of doses administered because providers must be enrolled in the vaccine program and have received the training needed as well as have plans in place to properly administer it. They also must administer vaccine by appointment, which takes time and preparation.