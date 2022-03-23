Idaho Governor Signs Controversial Legislation Into Law

It has been controversial since Texas passed something similar. Setting the precedent, this bill allows family members to sue a doctor if they preform an abortion in the State o Idaho. This applies to the father, grandparents, siblings, or aunts and uncles of a "pre-born child" and it is valid for up to 4 years after an abortion is preformed.

Idaho lawmakers spoke out against the move this afternoon:

There was also a statement released by Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden's Press Secretary:

Many supporters of the bill have also been speaking out in defense of "babies that will get to live", like this Boise Twitter user:

Many legal challenges are expected for this in the court system, although should courts not intervene, this law will go into effect 30-days after today's signing.

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.

Homeless Idahoans Refuse to be Ignored as They Protest on the Capitol's Lawn Homeless Idahoans set up tents outside of the State Capitol building to demand respect and bring awareness to their plight.