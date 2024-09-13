Idaho Group Seeks to Legalize Marijuana, Again

Idaho offers many activities. Unlike California, which is known for its liberalism, the Gem State is known for law and order. When other states tried to defund the police, Idahoans rallied to support local, county, and state police efforts. It's not uncommon for a police officer, a deputy, a state trooper, or someone else in law enforcement to have their meal paid for during lunch or dinner.

If you're looking to gamble on sporting events in Idaho, you're out of luck. Although other states have allowed sports betting, our state continues to say no to gambling of any kind. However, you can visit Nevada and Oregon if you have to wager on a team, game, or player.

Idaho is also one of the few states that has said no to legalizing marijuana, otherwise known as weed, of any kind. There have been attempts in the legislature and at the grassroots level that have failed.

The town of Ontario, Oregon, has benefited from Idaho's pro-law and order position. The quaint small town is home to several legal weed dispensaries targeting Idahoans breaking the law. Local law enforcement officials have told us they've been successful at arresting folks returning to Idaho with illegal marijuana.

A new group called Kind Idaho is launching a petition drive to allow Idaho voters to vote on legalizing weed. According to KTVB, their target date is November 2026.

Idaho lawmakers and law enforcement continue to advocate against any type of decriminalization movement. We'll continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

States Where Recreational Marijuana is Legal A fun collection of facts and photos! Learn which states have legalized recreational marijuana and when, plus some weed facts you may have never known. Gallery Credit: Toni Gee, Townsquare Media

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana. Gallery Credit: CJ