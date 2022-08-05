Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]

Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates.

Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of the state, Idaho has some of the unique homes in the country. Idaho's large geography ensures plenty of land to build an estate that rivals some states' small cities.

Over 20 Amazing Must See Photos of the Billingsley Creek Ranch These photos will transform your day.

The Wall Street Journal profiles the Billingsley Creek Ranch, located 90 miles from Sun Valley near Hagerman. The ranch is over 700 acres and is known as a duck hunting and fishing retreat. The current owner told the Journal that it's not unusual to see over 20,000 ducks during the fall season.

The home is an ideal retreat for hunters and fishermen looking to keep themselves busy in the Idaho Outdoors. The owners have invested in the ranch's infrastructure, creating a world-class outdoor experience.

"The result was the creation of an ideal trout habit to complement the property's unsurpassed duck hunting. Ample spring water is available to the ranch and used to sustain several year-round lakes and numerous seasonal waterfowl ponds. Although waterfowl hunting and trout fishing are the highlights at Billingsley Creek, there is terrific hunting for pheasants and quail throughout the property and large mule deer up to 30 inches."

