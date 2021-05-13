Idaho Is Growing Fast, Here Are the Best Cities to Live In

Our state is seeing plenty of new faces these days.

I believe this pandemic really got us thinking about our lives. For one, we realized just how short they can be, but also I feel that people really started examining their quality of life too. I know I was asking myself about happiness and fulfillment, were you?

One of those questions is whether or not you live where you want to live.

For many, the answer to that question meant it was time to move. For some, that move was to Idaho. Actually it was more than "some" moving. In fact, according to Apartment Guide, the population of Idaho grew more than most states. We landed at number two on their list of "Fastest Growing States." Our population grew 17.3 percent during 2020.

They then praised Idaho for it's outdoor landscape, calling it a "national gem." It also praised our local economy for capitalizing on our natural resources. The website heralded our industries with lumber, minerals and precious stones. I mean, we know off of this and don't really have to be sold on it. After all, we live here for a reason.

In addition to drafting this list, the website also compiled a list of the best cities to live in. While this list didn't rank the cities themselves, it was still nice to see that Boise made the cut. The others included Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell.