Idaho Law Enforcment “Gang Related Crimes Will Not Be Tolerated”

Crime continues to be a nationwide challenge in Idaho as local law enforcement officials seek to keep the public safe. The massive influx of new residents to our state means local police agencies have more challenges associated with a higher population.

Idaho is one of the safest states to live in; however, one county is so concerned about rising crime, violent crime from drugs, the cartels, and other forms of criminal activities, that a partnership has been formed involving federal, state, county, and city law enforcement officials.

Like the tv show COPS, the US Attorney's Office, the Nampa Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and the Caldwell Police Department are partnering in a public service announcement calling on folks to help them fight crime.

US Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit explains the situation. "The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho and its law enforcement partners have seen a dramatic rise in violent crime in Canyon County."

The Treasure Valley Violent Crime Task Force comprises local law enforcement, the US Attorney's Office, and the FBI. In the last few months, law enforcement in Canyon County has arrested several suspects with alleged gang and cartel connections.

The video has messages from Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram, and Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue.

Law enforcement asks for your help reporting suspected gang, drug, or gang activity. They urge you to call the task force hotline at 208-344-7843 if you see something suspicious or suspicious action.

You can view the entire video here.

