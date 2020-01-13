IDAHO MAKES THE TOP 10 BEST STATES TO RETIRE LIST

Idaho is winning! It seems like every week our amazing state ends up on a top 10 list of some sort. According to Wallethub.com we as a nation are not doing a great job of planning for retirement, Luckily we live in one of the best places to retire.

With 26 percent of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings or pension, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best States to Retire as well as accompanying videos.

To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The data set ranges from adjusted cost of living to weather to quality of public hospitals

 

 

Source: WalletHub

2020’s Best States to Retire

Overall Rank
(1=Best)		StateTotal Score‘Affordability’ Rank‘Quality of Life’ Rank‘Health Care’ Rank
1Florida63.022526
2Colorado60.9917114
3New Hampshire59.252746
4Utah58.33151817
5Wyoming58.17111233
6Delaware58.1073518
7Virginia57.93181324
8Wisconsin57.1624822
9Idaho56.80131930
10Iowa56.7031713
11South Dakota56.4926277
12Montana56.47201528
13Pennsylvania56.4129327
14Massachusetts56.284023
15Ohio55.99161734
16Minnesota55.534611
17Texas55.2033737
18South Carolina55.0243936
19North Dakota54.7533228
20Missouri54.61222829
21Michigan54.17281631
22Arizona52.97303612
23Illinois52.56352116
24Kansas52.37252635
25Nebraska52.19392010
26North Carolina52.14213039
27Washington51.53341432
28Maine51.18421015
29Hawaii51.1445322
30Georgia51.07124140
31Alaska51.00363411
32California50.98382519
33Connecticut50.7244235
34Indiana50.60233341
35Nevada50.4584242
36Vermont49.924969
37Oklahoma49.6664344
38Oregon49.65412421
39Alabama48.7414749
40Maryland48.41432920
41Louisiana48.29104443
42New York47.5750914
43Mississippi47.2554947
44Arkansas47.2195045
45Tennessee45.83144846
46West Virginia45.38194050
47New Jersey45.06483123
48Rhode Island43.49473825
49New Mexico43.33374538
50Kentucky41.89324648

The thought of NOT having to move away to retire makes my day. The fact that we're living our best life and not planning for the future is a red flag. The good news is that we're all young, good looking and live in Idaho. :)

 

 

