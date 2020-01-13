IDAHO MAKES THE TOP 10 BEST STATES TO RETIRE LIST

Idaho is winning! It seems like every week our amazing state ends up on a top 10 list of some sort. According to Wallethub.com we as a nation are not doing a great job of planning for retirement, Luckily we live in one of the best places to retire.

With 26 percent of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings or pension, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best States to Retire as well as accompanying videos.

To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The data set ranges from adjusted cost of living to weather to quality of public hospitals