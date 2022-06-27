Idaho Man Sets Guinness World Record…Using His Mouth

When one wants to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, it typically involves some physical feat of strength, building a spectacular creation, or it could possibly land in the third category: Weird stuff that we'd never think to try but now has gained someone worldwide exposure.

You can guess what kind of story you're about to read.

An Idaho man, David Rush, wanted to promote STEM education, so he decided to do what any red-blooded American does when they want to get a message in front of people: Do something silly to score a headline. David did exactly that.

With some assistance from his brother-in-law, they put together a catapult designed to toss marshmallows into, you guessed it, David's open mouth.

Believe it or not, there actually did exist a record for most marshmallows tossed into a mouth via catapult. The record was 47, and it was set back in 2018. Knowing this, David and his brother-in-law had to up the ante.

We won't spoil the nail-biting ending for you, but you can check out David's record attempt here:

Do you want to be like David and set your very own Guinness record? Here's the cool thing: Anyone can apply to attempt to set a new (or currently standing) record! All you have to do is go to Guinness' website, fill out a few things, apply, and see if you'll be world-famous in the near future for most Jolly Ranchers flung into an open mouth via slingshot (or whatever you come up with).