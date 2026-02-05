Idaho is one of the few states that doesn’t allow the legal use of recreational or medical marijuana. There have been many attempts over the last several years in the legislature to pass a bill legalizing medical marijuana. Those efforts have all been rebuffed.

Why has Idaho resisted the legalization of marijuana? Idaho is a law enforcement state first. Citizens proudly support law enforcement. Many of the state’s newest residents are retired law enforcement officers who choose to live in the Gem State.

Idaho’s police community continues to effectively lobby to prevent any weed legalization. It has been proven that in every state where medical marijuana has been legalized, recreational weed follows.

The consequences of marijuana legalization damage the community and states. Crime rates rise, and addiction clinics are overwhelmed.

Now, a group has decided to circumvent the legislature by petitioning to get medical weed on the ballot. The group, Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho, says it has 45,000 signatures, enough to get on the ballot. Is this a move to legalize all types of weed in Idaho? “This is not a pathway to recreational legalization,” said Amanda Watson, communications lead for the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho. “This is designed specifically to give the people of Idaho dignity in their pain management process.”

The group says that if approved by the people their law would allow the use of medical cannabis for qualifying patients with conditions including cancer, AIDS, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and post-traumatic stress disorder.

They continue to collect signatures which will have to be certified by the Secretary of State before it can be put on the November ballot. Will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

