Have you seen them? Every year, during certain times, we see them popping up all over the place. Whether it’s a large or small chain, they’re back.

Who are they? Folks who will spend hours and hours in sometimes tents without air conditioning, surrounded by lots of fireworks.

It’s the Fourth of July season in Idaho, and this year promises to be historically BIG! Have you received your coupons in the mail yet? If not, you’ll be getting them soon. Why? Because Idahoans love to blow things up!

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Despite every city having its own fireworks displays, Idahoans will hold their own private or not-so-private aerial fireworks display. This year, however, the dangers are more intensified due to one historic element.

We are in a major drought period due to the lack of snowpack. Light winters mean very scary summers in Idaho due to a lack of water. The state is in a drought, and once again, the Ada County Commissioners are making a statement.

The commissioners voted 2-1 to ban fireworks in unincorporated areas of Ada County. Here’s the definition of what is considered an unincorporated area of Ada County.

“Where is Unincorporated Ada County?

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"Unincorporated Ada County is roughly 847 square miles of the county that are not within the city limits of Boise, Meridian, Kuna, Garden City, Eagle, or Star. Unincorporated Ada County is home to more than 63,000 people. Ada County’s total acreage is 542,512. Please contact the city in which you live to learn of any city-specific fireworks prohibitions in place."

For more detailed information you can click this link.

This is not the first year of the ban as they've banned the fireworks for ten years.

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