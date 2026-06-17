How Rising Costs Are Shaping Idaho’s Summer Travel Plans
Have you noticed a drop in morning and afternoon traffic? It happens every year, from June through late August. Or for some with school-age kids, whenever school begins. This year has been especially challenging due to rising costs.
For some folks, it's a yearly pilgrimage to cooler climates like the Oregon Coast, or a short trip to McCall. The Oregon Coast is a day's drive away, but the temperatures are usually at least 20 degrees cooler. McCall is closer, but is becoming increasingly congested.
Some passionate Idahoans have saved their money to go see the World Cup in Seattle. The drive isn’t that bad, and when’s the next time the World Cup will be so close to the Gem State? Imagine the memories that will be made if you can afford the access?
If you are a fan of amusement parks, then a quick trip to Lagoon is for you. The park features every type of ride and entertainment option available. The drive isn't bad,, and it gives you the opportunity to check out Salt Lake City.
But what happens if you don’t have the time or money for those extensive experiences? Locally, there’s always the iconic Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls. One cannot describe the beauty of the Niagara of the West.
Want to stay closer to home? We’ve got Roaring Springs, along with several county fairs coming soon. Let’s share with you some of the great options coming soon. Don’t forget the upcoming Boise Music Festival!
These Are the Musicians Taking the Stage at the Western Idaho Fair in 2026
The Western Idaho Fair will take place from August 21st through the 30th this year in Boise at Expo Idaho.
Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird
30 Most Expensive Idaho Cities in 2026
Did your city make the list?
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola
Idaho Patriot Thunder
Idaho Patriot Thunder Event hosted at High Desert Harley Davidson
Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna