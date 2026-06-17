Have you noticed a drop in morning and afternoon traffic? It happens every year, from June through late August. Or for some with school-age kids, whenever school begins. This year has been especially challenging due to rising costs.

KEVIN MILLER Oregon Coast Photos

For some folks, it's a yearly pilgrimage to cooler climates like the Oregon Coast, or a short trip to McCall. The Oregon Coast is a day's drive away, but the temperatures are usually at least 20 degrees cooler. McCall is closer, but is becoming increasingly congested.

KEVIN MILLER Oregon Coast Photos

Some passionate Idahoans have saved their money to go see the World Cup in Seattle. The drive isn’t that bad, and when’s the next time the World Cup will be so close to the Gem State? Imagine the memories that will be made if you can afford the access?

Alex Grimm, Getty Images Alex Grimm, Getty Images

If you are a fan of amusement parks, then a quick trip to Lagoon is for you. The park features every type of ride and entertainment option available. The drive isn't bad,, and it gives you the opportunity to check out Salt Lake City.

Facebook/Lagoon Amusement Park Facebook/Lagoon Amusement Park

But what happens if you don’t have the time or money for those extensive experiences? Locally, there’s always the iconic Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls. One cannot describe the beauty of the Niagara of the West.

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO Shoshone

Want to stay closer to home? We’ve got Roaring Springs, along with several county fairs coming soon. Let’s share with you some of the great options coming soon. Don’t forget the upcoming Boise Music Festival!

Roaring Springs Roaring Springs

These Are the Musicians Taking the Stage at the Western Idaho Fair in 2026 The Western Idaho Fair will take place from August 21st through the 30th this year in Boise at Expo Idaho Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

30 Most Expensive Idaho Cities in 2026 Did your city make the list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola