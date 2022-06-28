It's nothing short of a nightmare.

You're going through your normal routine, picking up some groceries, when you feel the urge to use the restroom. No big deal. You make your way to the bathroom, do your business, and get on with your day.

But for some reason, you can't shake the feeling that you weren't alone in the stall. We told you it's nightmare fuel.

A 34-year-old Teton County gremlin of a man is being charged with three counts of video voyeurism and one count of attempted destruction of evidence. For, you guessed it, placing tiny video cameras inside both men's and women's stalls at a grocery store in Driggs, Idaho.

While the total amount of victims is unknown, Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith says it isn't going to be easy getting them to speak out against the perp:

A number of the victims are extremely apprehensive of a trial in this matter. Understandably, they do not want footage of them using the restroom to be played for a jury, and they do not want to have to testify about it or be subjected to cross-examination. Justice can be served by the court, including up to 14 years prison time, without requiring the victims to go through the life disruption and embarrassment of a public trial.

The peeping Tom in question could face up to 14 years in prison for his crimes, and face a plethora of fines.

Per EastIdahoNews.com:

If you or someone you know is concerned about being a victim of voyeurism, connect with Family Safety Network (208.354.SAFE) for case support and supportive services.