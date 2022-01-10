Idaho Representative Deletes Tweet After Backlash from Speech

It seemed from the posts on social media that Idaho's Republican's and their respective guests had some fun mingling this weekend.

In fact, in the evening, Representative Simpson shared that he had a great time at dinner! He complimented Governor Little and took a picture with Idaho's diverse gathering of politicians.

It wasn't until later, however, that Twitter seemed to completely roast the United States Representative because of one remark.

Let's go Brandon -United States Representative, Mike Simpson

Who is Brandon and what's the big deal?

Incase you are unaware, the phrase which you're beginning to see on more hats, social media posts, t-shirts and bumper stickers is actually a political slogan that is supposed to mean "F*** Joe Biden".

We all know just how divisive the political climate is these days and yes, it's a phrase that has been said time and time again by the online political warriors. Take for example Lieutenant Governor McGeachin's intense run against Governor Brad Little.

Plenty of others online had criticism for Simpson's speech:

