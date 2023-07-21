Idaho’s Modern Hub of Books & Ideas: Meridian’s New Library [pics]

Idaho's growing population means Treasure Valley communities are challenged to keep up with demands for essential services like roads, schools, and libraries. After several years of designing and planning, Meridian recently opened Idaho's newest library on Chinden Boulevard next to WINCO.

The new library's location is attributed to the fastest growth in our area, West Ada. In recent years, the site has added two grocery stores, a Mormon Temple, a few restaurants, two car washes, and various other shops and retail outlets.

The Meridian Library, located on Cherry Lane, is still one of the area's best libraries; however, it was built several years ago and lacks today's open space floor plan prevalent in newer schools and other public facilities.

The new library features everything a modern thought leader or traditional library reader would enjoy. You immediately feel the immense open space when you walk into the new branch.

If you're a fan of modern technology and who isn't, the new Meridian Library features many computers for business, school, and personal use. We observed that the staff was amicable and helpful during our visit. Members of the community were using the modern meeting room.

There is room for folks sensitive to noise and light and for children. We noticed parents with their children enjoying access to the plethora of educational options at the new library.

The Meridian Library is impressive on the outside as well as on the inside. Some folks thought that a church was being built instead of a library. Please take a look at our photos of Idaho's newest library below.

Inside Idaho's Newest Library In Meridian

