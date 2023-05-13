We all know the old saying, 'There's no place like home.' Whether you live in a mansion, a single-family home, an apartment, a trailer, or a hotel room, home is where we rest, relax, and recharge to take on the day. You don't have to be a fan of the old show MTV's "Cribs' to have a curiosity about what goes into constructing the ideal or dream home.

With rising costs from higher interest rates, we're all looking to get a return on our investment. A national publication profiled Idaho's most expensive home last year. Read about how much someone paid for their first or second home here.

Have you ever wondered who can afford the massive homes that we see around the Treasure Valley? Some folks have made money in tech, construction, and we have YouTube influencers that make our area their home.

However, after researching this topic for quite sometime, let's share with you Idaho's largest home. Several published reports have said the 'Amyway' House is the state's largest, let's take a look below.

The Story and Photos Behind Idaho's Biggest Home See incredible photos of the largest house in Idaho and the story behind how it came to be.

However, thanks to a look through several directories, the Amway house is not the state's largest, most massive or simply biggest house. The largest house in Idaho according to AI, is a ranch.

From ChatGPT:

The largest home in Idaho is known as the "White Horse Ranch Estate," located in Jackson, Idaho. It is a massive 30,000 square foot mansion situated on 104 acres of land.

The estate has 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, a library, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and an indoor pool and spa. It also features a 16-car garage, an outdoor pool, a tennis court, and a private lake. The White Horse Ranch Estate was built in 2004 and was listed for sale in 2020 for $24 million.

Your $12 Million Stanley Ranch Awaits with Unbeatable Views 80-acres of gorgeous with rustic and country flair. The main house is 5,700 square feet and there are guest cabins, a three-bedroom manager's house, a barn, and more. Listing courtesy of Linda Badell and Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty.

