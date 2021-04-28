Idaho’s Smallest Town Has Three Residents

With all of the growth that Idaho has seen over the years, it's hard to imagine any part of the state that isn't growing. It's hard to imagine that any part of the state would have a population in the single digits, but there are towns like that in Idaho. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, one Idaho town has maintained its three-person population over the past eleven years. That town is Warm River.

Warm River is in Fremont County between Rexburg and Wyoming. It is actually a reasonably popular camping area, just not a popular place to live.

Google Maps

Warm River isn't the only town in Idaho with less than ten people. In the central part of the state, Lowman, Idaho, boasts a population of four. Lowman is one of just a few hundred towns that still use a one-room schoolhouse. Lowman is only 80 miles from Boise on State Highway 21 past Lucky Peak.

Google Maps

Northeast of Horseshoe Bend on Highway 55 is Banks, Idaho. Banks used to have 17 citizens, but according to WorldPopulationReview, it is down to a remaining 6 people.

Google Maps

Clayton, Idaho, was booming in 2000 with 27 citizens. But by the time the 2010 census came, it was down to seven. According to the 2020 data, they've grown by one person and now have eight residents. Clayton is between Stanley and Challis on Highway 75.

Google Maps

There is one town that, according to WorldPopulationReview, no longer has any residents. The census data contradicts their data on Lost River, Idaho, which reported 68 people in 2010.