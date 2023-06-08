Idaho’s Totally FREE Awesome Summer Entertainment Guide

It's June in Idaho, and the Gem State is a place where so many folks plan to spend their days of rest. It's not unusual to see every local, county, and state road packed with RVs, campers, four-wheelers, and every other recreation vehicle known to man.

Last year, Idaho's campgrounds saw a record number of visitors. Unlike other states, our state government takes pride in not only providing world-famous hiking, camping, fishing, biking, and public lands available to the public.

Idahoans have an advantage in that they can just pack up the kids and be at their favorite place to enjoy the great outdoors or, if you're like me, the great indoors.

Although we're experiencing record inflation, Idahoans and visitors from other states and countries continue to flock to their favorite Gem State locations. However, if you're on a budget or want to make that dollar last longer, are there activities that are affordable or even free?

Is there anything in Idaho or America that's free? We all remember the old saying, 'The best things in life are free,' Realistically, we all live in the age of our noses in our phones paying for streaming or some other types of subscriptions.

Thankfully we've found various free activities and destinations to keep young and old Idahoans busy during summer vacation. The list courtesy of Tripadvisor ranges from the Experimental Breeder Reactor Number 1 to the City of Rocks Natural Park.

Locally there's always the Bruno Sand Dunes or a day trip to the Craters of the Moon. Newcomers may not know our nuclear history, but you'll find plenty of history of that movement in Atomic City.

