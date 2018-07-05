If yesterday didn’t make you feel especially patriotic, then maybe this news will remind you of the goodness in America’s heart: Idris Motherf—king Elba (that’s his legal name, I swear) has signed on to play the villain in Hobbs & Shaw, the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff starring the only good parts of The Fate of the Furious (sorry, Charlize, but you get it).

Variety has the scoop on the only news that matters today. Idris Elba has joined the cast of Hobbs & Shaw, headlined by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — aka the source of intense drama among the Fast & Furious fam. Johnson will reprise his role as special agent Luke Hobbs opposite Statham’s career criminal / anti-hero Deckard Shaw in the new Fast & Furious spinoff, which is set to be directed by Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.

Fast franchise writer Chris Morgan wrote the script for the spinoff, which sees Hobbs and Shaw overcoming their differences and uniting to take down a common enemy. That baddie will be played by Idris Elba, who has typically played the more heroic type in recent years. But, lest you forget (how could you), Elba can play one hell of a bad guy, as evidenced by his breakout role on The Wire.