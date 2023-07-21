Inflate Your Excitement: Idaho’s Inflatable World Unveiled [pics]

It is hot, and it's not going to get any cooler for the foreseeable future throughout the great western United States. We've had a great summer, but now it is triple-digit time. The kids are out of school and looking for something to do that is fun, affordable, and convenient.

Inflatable World, located in Meridian just off Chinden next to the new Meridian Library and WINCO, offers parents and kids a fun, fantastic, and especially wet reprieve from the summer heat.

We had a chance to explore the inflatable water park, and you can take a look at our photos below to see if you'd like to check out the wet fun in Meridian. We observed a very wet park and kids of all ages having a great time. The location allows parents to get in and out instead of driving to other parks and fighting traffic

Inflatable World is open from 10:30 am- 7:30 pm, Wednesday through Sunday. The cost is eighteen dollars for ninety minutes of water fun. Parents can watch their kids in the cool shade as shaded areas and picnic tables are provided at the site.

No pets are allowed, and a two hundred fifty pound limit per person exists. You must wear socks to protect your feet as we are dealing with scorching summer temperatures throughout the state. If you're considering an extraordinary birthday party, the facility offers birthday party packages and a summer membership.

If you need more information, look at our exclusive photo gallery below. Stay cool, Idaho.

Fun Photos Affordable Wet and Fun!

