Meridian’s Roaring Spring Returns Better Than Ever!

Just in time for the hot weather, Idaho's entertainment center, Roaring Springs, returns opening this weekend. As was first reported earlier in the year, Roaring Springs will debut a few new attractions on May 31st. Idahoans benefit by having this entertainment attraction located in Meridian, the center of the Treasure Valley.

In addition to the water park, folk love to go inside Wahooz to eat, play games, bowl, play mini-golf, and do other activities. Folks would have to travel to Salt Lake to find another water park if the Roaring Springs didn't exist.

Haven't been to Roaring Springs or Wahooz lately? Here's a quick look at Wahooz.

Everything That Meridian's Wahooz Family Fun Zone Has to Offer Before you visit Wahooz, get a sneak peek of what is in store for you with the photos below.

Here's what to expect after May 31st at Roaring Springs. The park is open on weekends until that date. As always, weather permitting.

Phase 1

Camp IdaH2O

Class 5 Canyon

Critter Crossing

Geyser Grill & Bar

16 Cabanas

More parking & other amenities

Seven phases of the expansion will increase the park by forty percent, making it one of the largest waterparks in America. The park is already a must-stop for every kid and kid at heart throughout the Treasure Valley. It is not uncommon to see hundreds of folks enjoying their Summer afternoons getting pummeled by giant waves or sliding down a very steep water slide.

Roaring Springs is open on weekends from 11-7 pm as long as the weather permits till the end of the month. Along with the expansion, the park will again be open on weekends and weekdays throughout the summer.

The Idaho Press offered a sneak peek at one of the new attractions.

All of the new attractions nod to Idaho’s wilderness and what the state is known for culturally. Camp IdaH20 is a play structure featuring Idaho wildlife and a 650-gallon “tipping tater” that makes a large cascade when it spills.

