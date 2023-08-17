Why Every Idahoan Needs to Travel to This Cool Destination

August in the Gem State means that we're all experiencing triple-digit heat. Although, as we reported here, we could be getting a historic weather break in the next few days. However, if you've had it with your skin burning every time you leave the cool comfort of indoor air conditioning, then let us point you to a relaxed, comfortable location that's a favorite for every Idahoan.

Our destination is the Oregon Coast, only a short nine-hour drive from Boise. The high temperature on the coast right now is a chilly seventy-three degrees. Our temperature is hovering over one hundred degrees.

Oregon Coast Getaway Photos

Although some who are not native to the West may believe nine hours is a long drive, the trip to the coast is easy. Idahoans are a familiar site vacationing in Oregon. A recent visit found Idaho plates from Ada, Canyon, and Gem Counties and folks wearing the unofficial gear of Idaho, Boise State Football shirts.

Oregon Coast Photos KEVIN MILLER loading...

A visit to the coast will allow you to go whale watching, fishing, shopping, or spend a casual day on the beach. All beachfront property is owned by the state of Oregon, meaning the public has access to the fabulous Pacific Ocean. And if you are worried about too much time in the sun, the Pacific Ocean is always cold.

Whether you're a fan of Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, or another coastal city, the coast features outstanding shops and the majestic Tillamook Creamery. Yes, you'll find the same ice cream and cheese at your favorite Treasure Valley supermarket.

