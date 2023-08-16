Idaho Workers Fight Triple Digit Heat Wave Serving Our Community

Idaho Summers mean hot temperatures and this week we're cooking. High temperatures topping over 100 degrees. Most of us wilt when we have to go outside, but what happens to those folks who have to w

The triple-digit heatwave has griped the Gem State that even the biggest skeptic of Global Warming might be reconsidering their disbelief in Climate Change. Regardless of your politics, it's scorching right now in Idaho. Most of us get overheated and complain when outside for only a few minutes.

Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, this week's news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into 100s for several days. Have you ever wondered how folks who work outside deal with such high temperatures without overheating? Here's a look at a few folks that won't be taking time off during this latest heatwave.

Check Out These Hardworking Heat Fighting Idahoans These folks work outside regardless of the dangers of triple digit heat!

There are three conditions that outside workers have to contend with to avoid severe injuries due to working outside when the temperature is more than one hundred degrees. The body does its best to keep itself cool by sweating; when you lose the ability to sweat, your body begins to overheat.

Heat cramps happen after exercise or work when the large muscles begin to cramp up. Experts urge proper hydration and electrolytes to help the body cope with recovering during the hot temperatures.

Heat exhaustion is defined: As dehydration intensifies beyond the commonly experienced heat cramps, heat exhaustion may occur. Characterized by symptoms that include cool skin with goosebumps, headache, faintness, rapid pulse, nausea, and cramping amongst other signs, combating heat exhaustion requires spending time in a cool place while replenishing fluids

Heatstroke is when the body cannot cool itself down and it at a temperature of over 105 degrees. Death or a coma may result in this condition and experts say victims should be taken to a hospital immediately. For more tips on fighting the heat, please click the link here.

We continue to support all those who are working in the deadly heat. Please be safe!

