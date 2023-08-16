Boise Weather: Heatwave to Hurricane Winds This Weekend

The Treasure Valley is located in a mountain desert. Our unique location protects us from most winter winds and excessive snowfalls. However, there is little we can do about the high temperatures during the summer months. Wednesday's high 105 broke the record for today's high temperature.

The area could see an unusual event that few in Idaho have ever experienced. Most folks who've dealt with hurricanes live on the east coast. Although, weather experts are now predicting that the Treasure Valley and most of Idaho could be facing the remnants of a storm coming out of Mexico.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the National Weather Service in Boise says that hurricane winds and rain will arrive between Sunday and Tuesday. If their prediction is true, our area could go from record heat conditions to dealing with powerful winds and rainstorms. If you've lived in our area for a little while, you know that our streets and power lines struggle when we're hit with high winds and heavy rains.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

