Internet “Loses It” Over Graphic Tee Featuring Boise Band

The Great State of Idaho is known for a lot of things-- potatoes, some crazy political figures and rhetoric, a blue football field--and, a band: Built To Spill.

The "Indie-Rock" band from Boise, Idaho rose to popularity in the 90's and currently has nearly 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Sure, they're no "Rolling Stones" but the band has been a ride and joy of Boise for decades.

Every now and then, something in Idaho catches traction on the internet and it seems like the good folks of the World Wide Web just can't get enough.

This week, it seems that Twitter really fell in love with "Built To Spill".

Before we "spill" the story, let's take a walk down memory lane of one of Idaho's ORIGINAL viral stars:

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

His feel good vibes powered many of us through the thick of a global pandemic and for that, we're thankful!

What had Twitter users turning to the Boise band "Built To Spill" for comment this week? A silly graphic tee was discovered and posted online with a reference that EVERY fan of "The Office" will enjoy.

Check it out, below:

We're totally here for THIS shirt-- both the reference AND the photo.

With nearly 40,000 likes on Twitter and counting, it seems that the internet loves it just as much as we do. However, after asking for comment, the original poster has yet to get a reply from the band.

Anyone in Boise know how to reach them? We'd like to know if they co-sign!!

