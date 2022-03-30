Amazing Kids Bowl FREE Program Returns To Boise This Summer

Spring break has come and gone! Summer Break will be here before you know it!
While the kids live for summer break, there are times where the very thought of it makes you cringe. Sure, you love spending quality time with your littles but summer can be expensive for parents! You want them to have something to do that's not sitting in front of a screen playing video games or watching YouTube videos, but sometimes that takes a little money. Summer Camp. The fair. Roaring Springs. All those excursions start to add up.
That's where the Kids Bowl Free program steps in to provide some family fun on a budget! When you sign your kids up for the program, they receive TWO free games of bowling every day, all summer long! The generous offer from a handful of bowling alleys in the Treasure Valley could save you up to $500. The only thing you need to pay for? The shoe rental.
Want to play WITH your kids? Kids Bowl Free also offers you the ability to add a "Family Pass" to your registration that allows 2-4 adults to enjoy two games of bowling a day too. Starting at $34.95, that low one-time payment is a steal for Mom and Dad!
2022 Registration is open at three Treasure Valley bowling alleys and will open for two more very soon! Here are the locations involved, their program dates and registration links!
Westy's Garden Lanes | 5504 Alworth St, Boise
- Kids Bowl Free Program Dates: April 1 - October 31
- Register for Westy's
Caldwell Bowl | 2121 Blaine St, Caldwell
- Kids Bowl Free Program Dates: May 1 - August 31
- Register for Caldwell Bowl
Meridian Lanes | 324 Meridian Rd, Meridian
- Kids Bowl Free Program Dates: May 1 - August 31
- Register for Meridian Lanes
Emerald Lanes | 4860 Emerald St, Boise
- Kids Bowl Free Program Dates: Coming Soon
- Sign-up to get notified when registration opens
Pinz | 400 Overland Rd, Meridian
- Kids Bowl Free Program Dates: Coming Soon
- Sign-up to get notified when registration opens