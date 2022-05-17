Know An Idaho Teen Looking For Work? We’ve Found The Jackpot

It's tough being a teenager. You have to navigate growing up and finding yourself, dealing with the chaos of life in general in 2022, and you also have to find a way to pay for your Disney+ account. We get it.

The good news is, we're here to help! There's a massive job fair coming to the Treasure Valley, and it's aimed at helping local teens get to work at a place they love.

Said job fair is being put on by the Idaho Department of Labor. It's taking place at the Galaxy Event Center inside Wahooz in Meridian this Saturday, May 21st from 11am to 2pm.

Jobs won't be limited to just part-time, either. Employers are looking to hire for numerous positions, including social media managers, cashiers, lifeguards, and even customer service specialists.

If you're worried about the legitimacy of the companies that'll be there searching for employees, fear not. Some of the huge brands that are involved include:

Albertsons

The Grove Hotel

Roaring Springs / Wahooz

U.S. Postal Service

Intermountain Pet Hospital

What should a teen looking for a job bring along? A resume, any information necessary to fill out a job application, and the willingness to sell themself to prospective employers.

How's the job market looking for you in 2022? Are you fully employed, working from home, or currently looking for your next opportunity? Let's connect on Facebook and see how the Treasure Valley is faring in 2022.

Know a teen who's looking for work? Make sure you share this with them so they can renew their Disney+ subscription.