Restaurant Serving One of the Best Sandwiches in America Opens Its Third Boise Location

Named the “Best Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been building a small sandwich empire over the last few months. Their newest location opens today!

According to the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to leave Boise to find the best sandwich in Idaho. When they put together their list of “The Best Sandwich in Every State,” Idaho’s highest honor was given to Lemon Tree Co.’s “Peruvian.” According to the menu, the sandwich piles Genoa salami, ham, Applewood bacon, sausage crumbles, Monterey Jack, Peruvian sauce and Fritos onto a locally baked ciabatta bun from Gaston’s Bakery.

The Peruvian is just one of the creative sandwiches on the menu at their original store in Downtown Boise and the second location that opened in Harris Ranch earlier this year. Their third location will welcome customers for the first time at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

As we previously shared, Lemon Tree Co. has been remodeling the vacant Mazzah Mediterranean Grill at 404 E Parkcenter Boulevard. After months of hard work, Jasson Parra and his team are excited to introduce Southeast Boise to something they haven’t seen from the artisan sandwich shop before!

In addition to sandwiches, this location will serve tacos, burgers, flatbreads, soups, salads and keto-friendly Zoodle and Taco bowls. If you’re looking for a refreshing adult beverage after floating the river, they’ll also serve their signature lemonades with a twist! The Parkcenter location will offer “lem-osas” in five flavors: strawberry basil, prickly per, classic lemonade, blueberry and raspberry lime.

The new location will be open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and will open for brunch on Saturday and Sundays starting at 9 a.m.

While Lemon Tree Co. is best known for its sandwiches, they also have an incredible relationship with the Ronald McDonald House. When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Idaho, RMH had to suspend its Food from the Heart program where community volunteers would come to the house to bake and cook meals for the families staying there while their kids were receiving medical care at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Lemon Tree Co. added a “Family 4 Pack” option to their online ordering system, allowing the community to step up and help fill the need for meals at the Ronald McDonald House. The Lemon Tree staff would prepare the sandwiches and deliver them on the donor’s behalf. The option is still available through their Downtown Boise online ordering.

Their third location joins an already incredible group of local restaurants in the plaza on Parkcenter. They’ll be neighbors to Zero Six Coffee Fix, The Griddle and The Refuge.

