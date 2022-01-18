Live In Idaho? You’re Now Waiting Hours For A COVID-19 Test

Oh great. Nothing eases anxiety like having to wait longer for test results.

There's no arguing that COVID-19 numbers are going up again, thanks to the Omicron variant. More cases mean more testing, and unfortunately for Idaho, that is resulting in much longer wait times to procure a test. And we do mean a much longer wait time.

The problem is the worst if you live in Eastern Idaho. Lori Leask, manager at drive-thru testing facility Express Lab, elaborates:

We are seeing a high demand for testing at all of our locations. We have seen other surges when delta hit, but nothing this high. A lot of people that are coming through the line here have tried other places and other options but nobody has testing supplies.

That doesn't bode well for getting COVID-19 to permanently go away. Without proper testing, we can't know for sure if we are infected, if we need to quarantine, etc.

A press release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health doesn't paint a much more pleasant picture:

Case numbers are likely much higher than officially reported due to people not getting tested for a variety of reasons including personal choice, lack of availability of rapid testing supplies, and the underreporting of positive results from at-home tests.

So what can we do? If you can, this writer recommends working from home, playing video games, and never leaving the house until it's safe to go out and play again. It's kept my family and I safe, and I can't even tell you how many seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race we've gotten to binge through. It's been great.

Doctor Shares 3 Omicron Symptoms to look out for ...

Fun and Warm Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian Sometimes when it is just too cold or too hot outside it is nice to experience some of the great things that are available indoors around the Treasure Valley.