Major News About Food Safety in Idaho!

We all love our kitchens; whether we have a large or small kitchen, there's something special about cooking a meal for friends, loved ones, or ourselves. Over the years, we've read or heard about particular food recalls that we should all take seriously. It's always better to be safe than sorry regarding food and ingredients. ￼

The government places the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in charge of ensuring we consume safe food. Their counterparts with the United States Department of Agriculture are responsible for keeping our meat supplies safe for food consumption.

Is there something that you should be concerned about regarding food safety? The FDA has banned a substance that has been in ingredients that at one time were prominent in your food or drink.

The FDA determined that brominated vegetable oil (BVO) was no longer 'generally recognized as safe' in food or additives. Food companies began to move away from using this chemical after the FDA continued monitoring its use.

The National Institute for Health worked with the FDA studying BVO. The conclusion was that it was not safe to use. "Recent toxicology studies External Link Disclaimer conducted in collaboration with the NIH have now given us conclusive scientific evidence to support our proposal to remove the FDA's food additive authorization for BVO."

California moved to ban BVOs and three other chemicals recently based on their studies.

Questions about BVO's safety have been raised for decades. This includes a 1976 study that found consumption of BVO by pigs damaged their hearts, kidneys, livers and testicles. A more recent study, published in 2022 and specifically cited by the FDA in its recent decision, found that rats given BVO had accumulations of BVO's derivatives in their heart, liver and fat.

Although it might be rare, it's best to audit vegetable oils, sodas, sports drinks, and citrus-flavored drinks, both name-brand and generic. For more information, you can read the entire link here. and an interview with a medical expert here.

