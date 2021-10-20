Mark Your Calendars: Ice Skating Is Coming Back To The Treasure Valley

It's been a totally fun and awesome month of spooky around the Treasure Valley with tons of awesome events, like Haunted World and the Farmstead Pumpkin patch, but it's time to make way for the ever whimsical holiday season! The most magical time of year is just weeks away and no better way to usher it in than time out on the rink ice skating the day away.

The Village at Meridian is set to open up their rink on November 13th, 2021 and plans to run through the end of January. Time slots are 30 minutes long and are reservation based only. Perfect distraction for the kids while you go shop for presents because Santa isn't real and it's the worst truth in the world. Or reward yourself with a skate after finally finding the perfect gift for your special humans in your life.

Indian Creek Plaza Ice Skating Ribbon and Rink is set to open less than a week later on November 19th, 2021 in Caldwell. This one is way bigger than the one at The Village with a capacity of almost 9 times the size. The re-opening for the season coincides with their Winter Wonderland, so you're going to be blasted with all the holiday spirit. And that's exactly how it should be.

And of course you can always wait for Payette Lake to freeze over if you're more adventurous and not worried about falling through the ice like that awful scene in The Good Son. And if you don't know what I'm talking about, you can watch it here.

