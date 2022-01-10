MLB World Series Champ Opening Restaurant In Idaho
You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who claims that Boise doesn't have enough options when it comes to restaurants. No matter what your flavor, the City of Trees has something that'll pique your interest.
Is that stopping a Major League Baseball star from bringing his new restaurant chain to the Treasure Valley? Nope!
Todd Stottlemyre is most famous for playing for the Toronto Bluejays during his 15 seasons playing in the big leagues. However, he grew up in Washington and is a big fan of the Pacific Northwest. So much so that he wants to bring his new restaurant chain, Koibito Poke, to the Treasure Valley and beyond.
Stottlemyre says he eats Koibito Poke four to five times per week because of its nutritional value. If you've ever eaten at a decent poke place, you know the flavors are also off the charts. It's good stuff. So when can we expect to dine at Koibito Poke, and where will it land?
As far as opening a location in Boise, the baseball star had this to say:
If we’re not up and running (there) by the end of 2022, we will be in 2023 for sure. That I can promise you.
No word yet on an exact location, but the current plan is to open two locations. One in Boise, and a second in Coeur d'Alene.
If you've dined at Paddles Up Poke in Boise recently, you should expect a similar experience from Koibito Poke. The best part is, if you're not into raw fish (like me, because that's gross) then you can opt for a chicken, shrimp, or even an octopus bowl.
