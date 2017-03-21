The owner of a nail salon may have put his foot in his mouth with his pedicure policy.

Someone took a picture of a sign that was reportedly put up at Rose Nails in Memphis stating overweight customers are subject to a specific price on pedicures.

The sign, which is not currently up in the shop, said, "Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists."

Owner Son Nguyen says the sign was never in his store, although he did say he has mulled over putting one up.

Regular rates for a pedicure go either $25 ($30 for men) and Nguyen now says instead of a sign he's just not going to provide pedicures to overweight people because it's hard for his employees and those customers have broken chairs, which have ended up costing him money.

What do you think? Does Nguyen have a point in his pricing policy or this blatant discrimination? And, if he did indeed put up the sign, was that the best way to go about letting people know? Could he have worded it better?