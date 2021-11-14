Nampa Man Killed when Wheel Hits His Car on Interstate 84

A 59-year-old man was killed when a wheel came off another vehicle and struck his car Saturday night on the interstate in Nampa. The man from Nampa was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester westbound on Interstate 84 at around 9:50 p.m. when a wheel from a Dodge pickup traveling eastbound broke free and crossed the median, striking the Subaru which then hit a barrier. ISP said the man, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the juvenile driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the roadway for about three hours.

