New Food Truck Park Opens Near Boise Greenbelt

Dogs, bikes, food trucks, sunshine, and the Boise greenbelt. Can you think of a scene that is much more "Boise" than this? We certainly can't.

In fact, Boise has a pretty extensive list of really amazing food trucks:

If the above sounds like a dream come true, or really peaks your interest at all--we've got great news because one local business owner is bringing all of these things together, at once.

It's going by the name "Green Acres Food Truck Park" and it is located next to Ann Morison Park, along the Boise greenbelt. Here at the park, there will be a few set and regular trucks which include:

Green Acres bar

An Ice Cream Shop

A sushi truck

A Coffee stand

Throughout the "food truck season" this summer, other rotating and varying food trucks will be visiting the park as well. This enables the park to have plenty of options so that the whole family can get exactly what they want when it's time to grub. Owners say that you can also expect live music and entertainment at times, as well.

Kickoff for Green Acres Food Truck Park is taking place on Friday, April 22nd and will feature a total of SIXTEEN food trucks. Live music is scheduled through the entire weekend and the "Boise Nice" non-profit will even be featured.

Want to see more about Green Acres? It looks pretty awesome.

Click HERE to check out their Facebook page which is constantly being updated with their schedule and offerings.

